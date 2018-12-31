December 31, 2018

    Political & Current Affairs

    Dr. Samaratunga reappointed Finance Ministry Secretary

    Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga has been reappointed by President Maithreepala Sirisena as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, this Mornning.Accordingly, Dr. Samaratunga assumed his duties at the Ministry a short while ago.

