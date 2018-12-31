Dr. Samaratunga reappointed Finance Ministry Secretary
December 31, 2018
Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga has been reappointed by President Maithreepala Sirisena as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, this Mornning.Accordingly, Dr. Samaratunga assumed his duties at the Ministry a short while ago.
