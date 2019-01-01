Police operation to seize illegal firearms from today

Special operations were carried out all over the country in 2018 also to seize illegal weapons.IGP Pujith Jayasundara said that through the operation to seize all illegal firearms, the illegal drug trafficking connected to the underworld could also be controlled.
Addressing a special function held at the Police Department today, the IGP said plans were afoot to set up a separate unit to curb drug smuggling.IGP Pujith Jayasundara emphasized that he is looking forward to working closely with the Presidential Task Force on Controlling Drug Smuggling.It is also planned to launch special programs to minimize traffic accidents, the IGP said.