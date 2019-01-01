January 01, 2019

    Department fulfills aspirations of the general public

    The staff of the Government Information Department assumed duties with new vision and mission with dedication to fulfill aspirations of the general public Director General of the Department Nalaka Kaluwewa declared today.

    Addressing staff at the traditional duty assuming ceremony held at the Department this morning the Director General further said that the dedication must be accompany with the sustainable approach.

    This approach will help to protect the resources for the benefits of public and future generation he added.

