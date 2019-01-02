Second phase of O/L paper evaluation to begin on 8th

Six schools utilized as evaluation centers will remain closed during the period while the rest will be opened. The first phase of evaluation of exam papers was conducted from the 23rd-31st of December 2018.
The second phase of evaluating the Ordinary Level exam papers begins on the 8th of January. The Department of Examinations confirmed that the evaluation will take place in 29 centers. The evaluation will occur until the 17th of January.
