No int’l school student barred from sitting A/L’s as private candidate

UPFA MP Gunawardena at a press conference earlier this week accused the Government of “mixing” the A-L results of Government and international school students. He remarked that allowing international school students to sit for local exams “had never happened before” and was a “premeditated conspiracy to undermine the state education system”.
The above comments by MP Gunawardena made the rounds on social media and were confronted by many individuals. Some those who passed out from international schools even posted their Exam result sheets to prove that it had been a long-standing practice.
UPFA MP Namal Rajapaksa, expressing an opposite view to MP Gunawardena, Tweeted yesterday stating that, “Free education is essential in ensuring children receive the opportunities they deserve. There shouldn’t be discrimination between local and international schools for national exams and if there are concerns they should be addressed without disrupting the children’s achievements”. However MP Gunawardena reportedly repeated his accusations again at an SLPP press conference in Battaramulla yesterday.
Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, issuing a media statement, also strongly condemned MP Gunawardena’s statement. “MP Gunawardena’s statement was misleading and false. It was a shameful attempt to meddle with education for narrow political gains,” said Kariyawasam also observing that it was an unwarranted statement by a former education minister .