Major General Shavendra Silva has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, stated the Sri Lanka Army.Silva is currently serving as the Adjutant General of Sri Lanka Army.He was the former Director of Operations, Sri Lanka Army and the General Officer Commanding, 58th Division during the civil war.

He has received some of the highest medals in the Sri Lankan armed forces, which includes the Weera Wickrama Vibhushanaya, Rana Wickrama Padakkama, Uttama Seva Padakkama and the Rana Sura Padakkama at once, a first in the Sri Lankan military history. He was the youngest promoted as a commanding officer.Accordingly, Major General Shavendra Silva will serve as the 53rd Chief of Staff of the Army.