Over 1,100 dengue cases this year

A total of 1,111 dengue cases had been reported from all parts of the country within this year by January 11, the Epidemiology Unit sources saidNo deaths have been reported so far this year.The highest number of dengue cases numbering 299 had been reported from the Colombo district while the second highest number, 167 had been reported from the Jaffna district. The third highest number of dengue cases, 113 had been reported from the Gampaha district. Western Province recorded the highest number of dengue cases, 18,651 last year.