PM requests not to spread misinformation

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that certain politicians has met with the prelate and spreaded false rumors that the government will bring a new constitution that will divide the country.The National Thai Pongal Festival which was organized by the Prime Minister's office together with the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs was held at Temple Trees yesterday.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, TNA Leader R Sampanthan, Ministers Mano Ganesan, Arjuna Ranatunge, Vadivel Suresh, members of diplomatic missions participated, Religious priests, the Maha Sangha and a large number of people participated in the Thai pongal festival.The Prime Minister urged the relevant parties not to set fire to the country by sowing communalism and fabricating false constitutions.