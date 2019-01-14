E-Health cards to be issued from February

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, said that issuing an eHealth card in Sri Lanka would commence in February.As the preliminary stage it is planned to issue e-Health cards at Kalutara General Hospital, Bandaragama Regional Hospital.

The e-Health card is to be given to the public within a period of six months. The Health Ministry said,that the issuing of the e-health card allows the patient to receive treatment in any part of the country with complete patient reports of patients.The e-Healthcare Card was introduced to Sri Lanka at the 71st anniversary of the World Health Organization on April 7, 2018. It was held at the Nelum Pokuna Theater in Colombo under the auspices of the President. The minister further stated that the people will be able to provide services sooner with the introduction of new technology.

Meanwhile, the hospital computer literacy program is being implemented island wide. The Horana Base Hospital has begun in 2015 and has nearly 500 hospitals been computerized. Health Minister, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, emphasized that this would provide a great deal of relief for the health workers as well as the patients.