PRESIDENT APPOINTS CoI TO PROBE CORRUPTION

The President in his proclamation states that the new Commission is the next step of the PRECIFAC which inquired into the allegations of serious acts of fraud, corruption and abuse of power, state resources and privileges from January 10, 2010 to January 10, 2015. The PRECIFAC which was appointed on March 3, 2015 submitted its final report on January 2, 2018.The President said that the new Commission has been appointed as there are a large number of serious complaints and allegations, and that it is in the interest of public security and welfare to investigate into them. “The new Commission will help determine what measures should be taken to ensure that the law is appropriately enforced and wrongdoers dealt with in terms of the law, and that there will be no recurrence of such alleged acts amounting to offences and abuse or misuse of power or authority,” stated in the Gazette.
The CoI is empowered to “call for and receive public complaints, information and other material” and “conduct prompt, impartial, comprehensive investigations and inquiries” into them. It is entrusted on identifying persons who have been or are responsible for committing the above mentioned offences, and collect evidence related to them.The Commission is entrusted on identifying which of the complaints should be forwarded to the Bribery Commission, Attorney General or any other law enforcement authority to institute criminal proceedings.The evidences before the CoI are not admissible before the courts of law. The President directs all public servants and officers to render their assistance and furnish all information required for investigations.