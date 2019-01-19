President briefs Lankan expats on drug prevention programmes

President Sirisena says that he will take the necessary measures to increase the welfare of Sri Lankans living in the Philippines while resolving their issues.This will be done with the further strengthening of Sri Lanka- Philippines relations as a result of his state visit to the Philippines.The President is on a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

A group of people, including students receiving higher education, professionals and persons who are engaged in different fields participated on this meeting and their issues were presented to the President during this event.President Sirisena advised the Sri Lankan ambassador to the Philippines to discuss all the problems like issues of students of higher education and issues related to visas presented by Sri Lankans living in the Philippines and take every possible step to resolve the problems.

The President expressed appreciation over the progress made by the Philippines in economic development and the material resource progress.He praised the Philippines President’s and the Government’s commitment to the effort against illicit drug trafficking in the Philippines.

President Sirisena also briefed them about the decisions taken to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries during his visit to the Philippines and assured that highest level of commitment will be made in the future for this endeavour.