President visits Philippine Police headquarters

President Maithripala Sirisena, who is on a state visit to the Philippines, has visited the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Saturday morning.The President has attended a briefing presentation and closed-door meeting regarding the Philippine's anti-drug campaign, the Philippine Inquirer reported.

Delegates from Sri Lanka and officers of the PNP were also present during the briefing. After the briefing, the President has viewed an exhibit on the Philippine's anti- drug campaign.PNP Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año have accompanied the Sri Lankan President in the activities.

Sri Lankan President on Friday praised Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's top anti-drug campaign, saying it is an example to the whole world.In his toast during a state banquet hosted by Duterte in Malacañang, the Sri Lankan President said Duterte's drug war is also a personal example to him.

"Excellency, the war against crime and drugs carried out by you is an example to the whole world, and personally to me. Drug menace is rampant in my country and I feel that we should follow your footsteps to control this hazard," he said.Human rights groups immediately expressed alarm at Sri Lankan President's statement praising the Philippine President and his war on drugs as an "example to the whole world".

Although the Sri Lankan President lauded, Duterte's war against drugs has come under global condemnation for the sheer number of people killed by the Philippine police.