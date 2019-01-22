The Police stated that all Police reports pertaining to various visa and other overseas job opportunities could be obtained online and there is no requirement to hand over such applications physically to Police stations.The online service was launched in 2017 by the Police Department, but many applicants do not use this service and instead, physically hand over their applications to relevant police stations. Hence, it creates congestion at these police stations resulting in the public being inconvenienced.
Therefore, the Police notified the public to apply for their police reports online on www.police.lk from any part of the globe and avoid any inconvenience. As payments could be made online from any part of the world, this system is more efficient and easier, the police stated.