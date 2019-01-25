Singapore provides technical expertise to prevent drug trafficking

The Government of Singapore agreed to introduce the technical knowledge of the Government of Singapore for the prevention of narcotic drugs and to assist the drug prevention program initiated by President Maithripala Sirisena. A meeting held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel today (24th) between President Maithripala Sirisena and Singaporean Minister of Social and Family Development and Deputy Minister of National Development, Desmond Lee and Singapore State officials of the departments dealing with the prevention of drugs in Singapore.

They have agreed to extend support to the programmes to eliminate and prevention of drugs in Sri Lanka.Accordingly, a special team of official from Singapore will arrive in Sri Lanka shortly to provide assistance for the program conducted by Sri Lanka to prevent and control drug trafficking.The officers made detailed descriptions to the President on the tackling of drugs and the national programs conducted by that country on preventing illegal drugs smuggling. The President was briefed about the current programs conducted by several Ministries of Singapore to eradicate drugs.

The President also explained about the national level programs conducted by Sri Lanka in eradicating the drugs, which has become a severe problem to the country. To appreciate the police officers who are dedicating to prevent drug smuggling and control and eradicate drugs, a function to present them Presidential Awards will be held next week, said the President.

The Minister of Social and Family Development and Deputy Minister of National Development, Desmond Lee and Minister of Housing Affairs and Senior Director of Ministry of Housing Affairs and International Cooperation Coordination, Ling Young Eran, Acting Director of Drug Prevention Unit, Sebastian Tan, Coordinating Director of Central Drug Prevention Unit, Sng Chern Hong, and others were present at this discussion.

.