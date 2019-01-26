Probe to seize assets of 24 major drug dealers

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on the instructions of IGP Pujith Jayasundara is conducting investigations to confiscate the properties of 24 notorious drug traffickers amounting to billions of rupees.This includes the drug trafficker Samantha De Silva, who was arrested a few weeks ago in Beruwala with 231 kg of heroin.According to the Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara, this confiscation would be done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2006.