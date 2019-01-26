Australia gifts 03 Stabicraft to Lanka Coast Guard

The Australian Government handed over 03 Stabicraft to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard during a ceremony held at SLNS Rangalla in the Colombo harbour premises today (25th January). The event was graced by the State Minister of Defence, Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene as the Chief Guest. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva was also present on this occasion.

Accordingly, the State Minister of Defence, Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene and Director Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunga formally took over the 03 craft from the Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Bryce Hutchesson.

Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Jagath Ranasinghe, Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and a large number of Navy and Coast Guard officers were also present on this significant occasion.