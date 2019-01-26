Commander visits Eastern Naval Command

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva visited the Eastern Naval Command on last 21 and 22 January. Upon his arrival, the Commander of the Navy was accorded a guard of honour and he was warmly received by Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe.Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva first visited SLNS Gotabhaya, SLNS Ranweli and SLNS Walagamba and addressed the officers and sailors attached there.

Afterwards, he addressed a cross section of all naval officers and sailors attached to Eastern Naval Command and he stressed on the guidelines obliged in discharging the duties entrusted and invoked Commander’s blessings upon all endeavours of them.Thereupon, the Commander of the Navy took time off to inspect the Naval Diving Unit in Trincomalee and addressed the personnel attached to the unit. Marking the significance of his visit, the Commander of the Navy was presented a memento by Command Diving Officer (East) Lieutenant Commander Nishantha Balasooriya.

Subsequently, the Navy Chief paid an inspection visit to the Fast Attack Craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command and addressed the crew members. Later on, he inspected several ongoing sites in the Eastern Naval Command and further he instructed the officers to complete the construction within the scheduled time frame. With this site inspection, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva successfully concluded his first visit in the Eastern Naval Command, after assuming duties as the new Commander of the Navy.