Anniversary Day Reveres Memory of War Heroes

The 26th anniversary commemoration of the Military Intelligence Corns (MIC) that got underway at the MIC Headquarters at Karandeniya, Ambalangoda this evening (25) gave the pride of place for remembrance of their fallen War Heroes in a solemn and dignified ceremony, headed by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army as the Chief Guest for the day's itinerary.The days 'Monument Parade' got to a start after the Commander of the Army was warmly welcomed by Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru, Colonel Commandant, MIC at the War Hero Monument in the premises.Recital of the national anthem, Army song and the MIC Regimental song afterwards paved the way for religious observances of all four denominations as parade troops positioned to stand at ease before the posting of the Reveille Guard.

The day's Chief Guest with his spouse, Mrs Chandrika Senanayake, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit and the gathering rose to their feet and maintained a one-minute silence to revere the memories of MIC War Heroes as citations in the epitaph were read out, recalling bravery of their dedication for the best interest of the motherland, particularly during the times of LTTE terrorism several years ago.Seconds after that, the Chief Guest, with the founding father of the MIC and former Commander of the Army, General Lionel P Balagalle (Retd) and MIC Colonel Commandant, Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru walked up the monument and lit commemorative lamps before wreath-laying began in earnest in the company of several Senior Officers and family members of fallen MIC War Heroes.

A representative group, comprised of former Colonel Commandants of the MIC and family members then laid floral wreaths and recalled memories of their bravery and sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.The former Commander of the Army, General Lionel P Balagalle (Retd), Brigadier H.K.A.C.R Kodithuwakku, Director Military Intelligence (DMI) lit the first few lamps at the monument to commence the day's proceedings.Spouses, members of fallen War Hero families followed suit, knelt down and refreshed the memories of their loved ones in tears as the day's ceremony was reaching a climax. A few minutes later, Last Post and the Reveille sounded bringing the day's commemoration to an end.With the fall out of parade troops and the exit of guarded troops at the monument, the Retreat got underway in accordance with military traditions. The Retreat signalled the culmination of commemorative ceremonies on this important day of the MIC.General Lionel P Balagalle (Retd), former Commander of the Army, Major General S.D Tennakoon (Retd), Major General J.J.P.S.T Liyanage (Retd), Mrs J.J.P.S.T Liyanage (Retd), Major General A.S.M. Zaheer (Retd), Major General Prasad Samarasinghe (Retd), Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe (Retd), Major General Amal Karunasekara (Retd), Major General Rukmal Dias, Commandant, Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force, Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru, Brigadier N.K.L.S.R Dias and all their spouses, serving and retired MIC Officers, hundreds of relatives of fallen War Heroes contributed to the success of the day's anniversary event.