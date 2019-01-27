India’s 70th Republic Day celebrations in Colombo

The ceremonial hoisting of the national flag by the High Commissioner was followed by the playing of the national anthem. Thereafter the High Commissioner inspected a guard of honour.In his address, the President of India said the 70th Republic Day celebrations was an occasion to reaffirm commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality across our society and among all our citizens. Above all, it is an occasion to celebrate India and the spirit of being Indian.

“Every Republic day is precious and every day in the life of our Republic is precious. Yet, this year is a little extra special, as, on October 2 we will mark the 150th birthday of Mahathma Gandhi, who led us and inspired oppressed societies in Asia, Africa and elsewhere, to freedom from colonial rule. Gandhiji remains the moral compass of the Republic. His teachings are still the touchstone to measure our policies and initiatives.

His 150th anniversary is not for India alone; it is a joy to be shared with the world”.