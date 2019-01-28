‘Joint Maritime Surveillance Training in Hikkaduwa

A Joint Maritime Surveillance Training Exercise of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force got underway in the sea area west of Hikkaduwa yesterday (27th January).The training exercise was augmented by 02 P-C3 maritime surveillance aircraft belonging to the JMSDF, 02 Fast Attack Craft of the Navy and 01 Y-12 utility aircraft of the Air Force.

Further, a group of Sri Lanka Navy officers who are well-versed in maritime surveillance exercises also joined this combined exercise. In recent times, Sri Lanka Navy, Air Force and foreign counterparts have practiced several training exercises and drills by means of their air craft and vessels in the island, to hone their skills further in search and rescue operations at sea.

Through these exercises, it is expected to increase the interoperability, professionalism and camaraderie among friendly forces in the region.