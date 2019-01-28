‘Joint Maritime Surveillance Training in Hikkaduwa

Further, a group of Sri Lanka Navy officers who are well-versed in maritime surveillance exercises also joined this combined exercise. In recent times, Sri Lanka Navy, Air Force and foreign counterparts have practiced several training exercises and drills by means of their air craft and vessels in the island, to hone their skills further in search and rescue operations at sea.
Through these exercises, it is expected to increase the interoperability, professionalism and camaraderie among friendly forces in the region.