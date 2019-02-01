Two “Wave Rider” produced by Navy donated to Seychelles

Two “Wave Rider” craft produced by the Inshore Patrol Craft Construction Project established at the Naval base Welisara, were handed over to Seychelles government in a ceremony held at SLNS Rangalla in Colombo harbor premises, today (01 February). President of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka HE Maithripala Sirisena and Vice President of Republic of Seychelles HE Vincent Meriton graced the occasion as chief guests.

Accordingly, these two craft were handed over to the Vice President of Republic of Seychelles Vincent Meriton by President Maithripala Sirisena. Representing the Seychelles government Director General of Seychelles Coast Guard Colonel Simon Dine and representing Sri Lanka navy, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva participated in the handing over ceremony.

Naval Boat Building Workshop at Welisara produces boats to maintain their standards up to international level utilizing sole technology developed by SL Navy under the supervision of naval engineers. Prior to this donation, even in the year 2016, some craft produced by SL Navy were provided to Nigeria. The production of this lot for Nigeria which was initiated in October 2018 was completed within a very short period of time accordingly to the naval engineers’ technology and commitment.

High Commissioner of Seychelles in Sri Lanka Conrad Mederic, Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, Chief of Staff of the Navy Rear Admiral Jagath Ranasinghe, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy and Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna, Director General Operations Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, Director General Engineering Rear Admiral Ravindra Ranasinghe, other honourable guests and number of senior naval officers were also present on the occasion.