Constitutional amendment should be give toestablish stronger parliament – President

President Maithripala Sirisena said that if a constitutional amendment to take place for the sake of making a better country he expects a change to strengthen the parliament and, not to accomplish other motives.He made these remarks participating in a religious event held at historical Olaboduwa Sri Jayawardhanarama Raja Maha Vihara in Horana Thurseday (31st).

The President further said although some people talk about a new constitution, he has not yet received such a thing, and that he wasn’t made aware of such a thing so far. Talking about a constitution is somewhat making the Buddhist people of the south disturbed and on the other hand it is also deceiving the people of the north, said the President. If a constitutional amendment is to be taken place the prominence should be given to establish a stronger parliament and that he would fully support it, he added.

The negative effects of lacking a strong parliament will destabilize the capability to make correct decisions for the future of the country as well as taking backwards the political stability, the President pointed out.The President charged that foreign forces are operating against the motherland today through different directions, and the patriotic program which is conducted by him is often being criticized by certain parties due to such interferences. If the power of the foreign forces is being used to manipulate the state power and to take decisions accordingly, it is not at all a suitable for the independence of the country, said the President.

Furthermore, the President said that it is the duty of everyone today to build a political system and a social environment that creates unity and harmony among all Sinhalese, Tamils and Muslims.The offering of the newly built Uposathagaraya of the Sri Jayawardenalarama Raja Maha Viharaya at Olaboduwa, Horana to the Mahasangha was held under the patronage of President Sirisena last afternoon (31st).

This new Uposthagaraya has been erected as the third floor of the main building which is on the 113-year old foundation of the old Uposathagaraya. It has been built according to the ancient Buddhist tradition and it has been built on carved stone pillars.According to Ven. Uduwe Hemaloka Thero, Chief Prelate of the Sri Jayawardenaramaya Raja Maha Viharaya, the new building was constructed with the donation of Mr. Anthony Perera, a resident of Milano, Italy, on the request of Ven. Olaboduwe Dhammika Thero of the Sri Lankaramaya temple in Italy.

The President who went to the temple last afternoon engaged in religious observances and met the Maha Sangha and took blessings as well.

The unveiling of the memorial plaque was followed by the offering of the new Uposathagaraya’s and the first floral poojas to the Buddha statue.

The Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, Mahanayaka of the Asgiri Maha Vihara of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Anunayake Thera of the Malwathu Chapter, Minister Mr. Daya Gamage, Mr. Isuru Devapriya and Mr. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa were also present at the occasion.