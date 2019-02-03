Prisoners granted prez pardon over National Day

The presidential pardon will be granted to a group of prisoners tomorrow (04) marking the 71st National Day of Sri Lanka, stated a Prisons Spokesperson.Accordingly, 545 prisoners will be released under the presidential pardon.
