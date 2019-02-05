Appropriation Bill to be presented today

The estimated government expenditure for 2019 is Rs. 2,312 billion according to the appropriation bill to be presented in Parliament today by the Finance Minister.Usually, the Finance Minister tables the appropriation bill in Parliament a month ahead of the budget speech.The highest allocation of Rs. 390.3 billion is for the defence ministry, followed by Rs. 290.2 billion for the Ministry of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government.Rs. 13.55 billion has been allocated for the President and Rs. 1.62 billion for the Prime Minister. Rs. 950 million has been allocated to the Opposition Leader, while Parliament has received Rs. 3.58 billion for its expenses. Meanwhile, the National Election Commission is to receive Rs. 4.84 billion.

Four non cabinet ministries, Ministry of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology, Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, Ministry of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution and Ministry of Buddhasasana & Wayamba Development will get Rs. 3.69 billion, Rs. 5.14 billion, Rs 180 million and Rs. 3.2 billion respectively.

Given below are the proposed allocations for several Cabinet ministries. Ministry of Finance and Mass media – Rs. 163.84 billion, Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development and Youth Affairs – Rs. 98.3 billion, Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms – Rs. 19.14 billion, Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine – Rs. 187.48 billion, Foreign Ministry - Rs. 12.55 billion, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation – Rs. 69.18 billion, Ministry of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development – Rs. 175.53 billion and Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation andFisheries & Aquatic Resources Development – Rs. 114.29 billion, Ministry of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development – Rs. 960 million, Ministry of Housing, Construction & Culture Affairs – Rs. 16.63 billion, Ministry of Land and Parliamentary Affairs – Rs. 9.44 billion, Ministry of Education – Rs. 105 billion, Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management – Rs. 216.51 billion, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons and Cooperative Development – Rs. 12.89 billion, Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment – Rs. 42.99 billion, Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development – Rs. 49.98 billion, Minister of Ports and Shipping and Southern Development – Rs. 3.86 billion, Ministryof City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education – Rs. 126.54 billion, Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports – Rs. 6.33 billion and Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade Rs. 2.58 billion.