Legal action against underworld figure Makadure Madush, who was arrested in Dubai, would be taken in Dubai, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informed parliament today.He said the courts in the countries where the criminals were arrested could take final decisions on them.

The Premier said this in response to a question raised by JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa as to why no action was taken to bring down Udayanga Weeratunge, Arjuna Mahendran and Jaliya Wickramasuriya just as joint operation was launched between Dubai and Sri Lankan security authorities to arrest underworld figures including Makandure Madush.

The Prime Minister said he would submit a report in parliament on this matter.