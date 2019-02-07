STF BOSS GETS ONE YEAR EXTENSION

Police Special Task Force Commandant, Senior DIG M. R. Latiff who scheduled to retire on February 4 after 40 years in service has been granted a service extension by President Maithripala Sirisena.This is in recognition of his commitment and dedication in eradicating the drug menace in the country. The President who came to know that Latiff was due to retire on February 4 without an extension, had submitted a proposal to Cabinet to grant him a service extension of one year.Senior DIG Latiff played a pivotal role in eliminating drug smuggling and peddling and organized crime during his tenure.Operations carried out by him helped destroy drug rings and trafficking networks in the country

Former Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Rathnayake entrusted SDIG Latiff with the task of eradicating the drug menace in the country at the STF Day ceremony in 2016.Senior DIG Latiff took up this challenge and deployed his personnel around the country to arrest those involved in drug smuggling and peddling. Meanwhile President Maithripala Sirisena brought Organized Crimes Division under him with an intention of annihilating organized crimes

Latiff succeeded in arresting a number of suspects involved in organized crimes.The STF intelligence units which were in operation under the closer supervision of Senior DIG Latiff have uncovered that many organized crimes were being committed by underworld drug baron Makandure Madush from Dubai.

The STF intelligence officials have also bared that Madush has had over 5,000 telephone conversations with drug convicts who are serving jail terms in prisons.STF personnel also arrested a number of close associates of Makandure Madush and bared their operations in the country under the directive of Madush.