Service extension for Snr. DIG: President’s decision hailed

Commenting on the decision of President Maithripala Sirisena’s proposal to grant a service extension to Commandant of the Police Special Task Force (STF) Senior DIG M.R Latiff, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Vijitha Herath said his party does not oppose the decision by the President and Government to grant a service extension to the STF head.“We understand the extension has been given taking into consideration the officer’s capabilities and experience in the field,” he said adding that, therefore, the JVP does not oppose it.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarian Vasudeva Nanayakkara said the decision is a blessing for the STF and its future endeavours. Speaking to the Sunday Observer, Nanayakkara said he welcomes the move, given the Commandant’s service to curb organised crimes and illegal narcotics trade in the country.

“During his tenure, the STF has been unaffected by influence or power while taking action against wrongdoers without favour,” he said.The Cabinet of Ministers approved the President’s proposal this week, which granted the senior Police Officer a 12-month extension.

Western Province Governor Azath Salley said Latiff is an honourable and straight forward Police officer who has shown results in curbing crimes and the drug menace in Sri Lanka. “I also expressed these sentiments to the President,” the governor said. Salley said the country will be able to eradicate the drug menace from Sri Lanka during Senior DIG Latiff’s tenure. “We are working towards this aim and his service extension is a support to these efforts,” he said.

However, Herath said that one person alone cannot take up this herculean task to curb crimes and drugs.Senior DIG Latiff was set to retire on February 1. He was appointed as the Commandant of the STF in August 2016. Latiff also heads the Organised Crimes Division and Narcotics Bureau of the Sri Lanka Police.