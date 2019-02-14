Judiciary will not be made a political football - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday stressed that the Judiciary will not be made a football for bankrupt politicians. The Prime Minister added that the Judiciary should not be turned into a political football. “Those who stood up for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, are now acting against it. But the 19th Amendment to the Constitution paved the way for the establishment of Independent Commissions such as the Police and Judicial Services Commissions,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the 19th Amendment ensured the independence of the Judiciary and Police Service and it helped eradicate the drug menace in the country gradually. “Certain people have started criticizing the Judiciary today. Such criticism will impede the independent process of the Judiciary and the drug eradication drive too,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the opening of the second stage of Lakhiru Sevana housing scheme comprising 384 units. Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champaka Ranawaka also participated in this ceremony.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe added that the functioning of Independent Commissions is of paramount importance.The establishment of Independent Police and Judiciary Services Commission resulted in eradicating the drug menace in the country and arresting the masterminds behind drug smuggling.