INCREASED FINES FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES

The Motor Traffic Act is to be amended to revise the penalties of major motor traffic offences. Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunga in line with the revisions suggested by a Committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena. A bill to amend the Motor Traffic Act will be presented to Parliament shortly.

The Committee in its report identified 10 major offences that cause many road accidents in the country. The Committee was appointed in 2017 following the objections on the previously proposed Rs.25,000 fine on several motor traffic offences.The Committee comprised of the Finance Ministry Secretary, Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary, Motor Traffic Department Commissioner General, Deputy Solicitor General from the Attorney General’s Department and the Traffic Police DIG.

The Police Traffic Administration and Road Safety Director said the proposal was to impose a Rs. 25,000 fine for the offences of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driving license, entering a vehicle into a railway crossing irresponsibly, driving by an under-aged person (below 18 years) and driving without valid insurance.