A two day Dengue control field programme to commence today

The programme will be implemented with the support of the Presidential task Force and National dengue Control Unit, health staffs etc. Special attention will be paid to construction sites, schools, religious institutions, etc. The programme will be implemented with the participation of the community, he said.
Health Ministry requests the public to allocate at least 30 minutes per week to destroy all possible mosquito breeding sites located their premise. Even the quantity of water collected inside a pen clip or a tiny bottle top is adequate to breed dengue mosquitoes and the larvae can survive up to two years without water in a dry environment, he added.