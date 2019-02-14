Sri Lanka ranks 8th in Popularity of Valentine’s Day

Sri Lanka has been ranked 8th in the world in a study conducted by Chef's Pencil. Every year on February 14th St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated by tens of millions worldwide. Saint Valentine’s Day is all about love and it’s celebrated through gift giving, romantic dinners, or just spending quality time with your loved one(s).

They have turned to Google Trends, a reliable source of big data, to find out if this is actually true.Google Trends lets you analyze the interest level of a search category such as Valentine’s Day throughout the world. The Valentine’s Day search category comprises all terms related to Valentine’s Day such as Valentine’s Day gifts for him, Valentine’s dinner ideas, dia dos namorados, or Valentine’s day images or other searches – made in any language.

A score is then assigned to each location that shows the interest level for the given category.According to Google Trends data, Valentine’s Day is most popular not in America or the Western world but in the Arab countries, Asia and Latin America.

1.Iran (Popularity Score: 100)

2.Honduras (Popularity Score: 84)

3.Nepal (Popularity Score: 74)

4.Iraq (Popularity Score: 69)

5.Lebanon (Popularity Score: 68)

6.Puerto Rico (Popularity Score: 67)

7.Colombia (Popularity Score: 65)

8.Sri Lanka (Popularity Score: 62)

9.Dominican Republic (Popularity Score: 59)

10.Philippines (Popularity Score: 59)

11.Syria (Popularity Score: 59)

12.Bolivia (Popularity Score: 54)

13.Panama (Popularity Score: 53)

14.South Africa (Popularity Score: 53)

15.Bangladesh (Popularity Score: 51)

16.Ecuador (Popularity Score: 50)

17.United States (Popularity Score: 49)

18.Brazil (Popularity Score: 48)

19.Costa Rica (Popularity Score: 46)

20.Japan (Popularity Score: 45)

Most Popular Cities for Valentine’s Day Celebrations

1. Tehran (Popularity Score: 100)

2. Kolkata (Popularity Score: 79)

3. Houston (Popularity Score: 69)

4. Bogota (Popularity Score: 68)

5. New York (Popularity Score: 66)

6. New Delhi

7. Mumbai (Popularity Score: 65)

8. Los Angeles (Popularity Score: 65)

9. Osaka (Popularity Score: 63)

10. Chicago (Popularity Score: 60)

( Sources : chefspencil.com )