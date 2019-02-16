Foreign Minister Thilak Marapana yesterday said that his ministry will open more Consular Offices at regional level in future particularly in the areas where a substantial number of families of migrant workers reside.He added that this measure will enable them to obtain consular services in their own districts, without having to travel to Colombo.

Marapana also appreciated the contribution made by his predecessor Minister Mangala Samaraweera towards taking the services of the Foreign Ministry to the people by first opening a Regional Consular Office in Jaffna.Marapana was speaking at the opening of Regional Consular Office in Matara yesterday.

With the opening of the Regional Consular Office, the public will be able to obtain Consular Services including attestation of Birth, Marriage and Death Certificates and other legal documents for their use abroad, assistance to family members of Sri Lankans stranded abroad, facilitation of redress and compensation claims of families of migrant workers and repatriation of human remains from abroad, among a range of services.

Minister Samaraweera thanked Minister Marapana for choosing Matara to open the Ministry's second Regional Consular Office.Acting Foreign Secretary Ahmed A.Jawad welcomed the Ministers, representatives of government agencies and the public and thanked them for their support and presence.

Minister Samaraweera thanked Minister Marapana for choosing Matara to open the Ministry’s second Regional Consular Office.Acting Foreign Secretary Ahmed A.Jawad welcomed the Ministers, representatives of government agencies and the public and thanked them for their support and presence.

