Three Iranian ships arrive at port of Colombo

The Iranian naval ships; Bushehr, Lavan and Bayandore arrived at the port of Colombo on a training and goodwill visit on 15th February. Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the trio of ships in compliance with naval tradition on their arrival at the harbour premises.

The Commanding Officers of the ships Lieutenant Commander Mahmood Badvi, Lieutenant Commander Hasan Beygi and Lieutenant Commander Mohammad Bagher Rahnama called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and held cordial discussions. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.

During their stay in the island the crew members of ships are expected to take part in a number of programmes including cultural events and friendly sporting activities organized by Sri Lanka Navy. On completion of their four-day official tour, the ships are scheduled to set sail from Colombo harbour on 18th of this month.