CISM Day Run to be at Colombo lighthouse tomorrow

The CISM Day Run, one of the key annual events of the International Military Sports Council organized with the participation of its member countries, is scheduled to be flagged off at the Colombo lighthouse tomorrow (18th February) at 6.00 a.m. This year’s event which will work off at the Galle Face Green is expected to be attended by a large number of tri-service personnel and distinguished guests. Meanwhile, the organization of CISM Day Run 2019 has been undertaken by the Sri Lanka Navy.The ultimate goal of the CISM Day Run is to contribute to world peace by uniting all its stakeholders through sports despite individual differences such as; physical strength, sporting ability, social standards, gender or age.