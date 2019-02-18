Gangarama Navam Perahera today and tomorrow

A total of about 45 elephants are expected to participate in the perahera which also displays a pageant of fine cultural performances involving hundreds of dancers. The Chief Incumbent of the Mount Lavinia Wimalaramaya, Ven. Dr. Atthudawe Piyarathana Thera and the Principal of the Sri Gnaneswara Pirivena, Ven Doradeniye Wimalakitthi and Parivenadipathi Ven.Thanthirimulle Sarana Thera will perform the religious observances.
The activities associated with this much awaited event are being organised by Ven.Kirinde Assaji Thera and Ven. Palatuwawe Jinaratha Thera under the guidance of Most Ven. Galaboda Gnanissara Thera