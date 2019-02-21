Sri Lanka Navy Ship "Sayurala" arrived at the Port of Mina Zayid in Abu Dhabi to attend the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) - 2019 on Saturday (16 February). "Sayurala" is attending IDEX since participating at the recently concluded "AMAN-2019" Multinational Naval Exercise in Karachi, Pakistan, last week.

The biennial International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) commenced at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday (17). IDEX is the only international defence exhibition and conference in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defence. It is scheduled to be over on Thursday (21)