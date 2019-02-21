February 21, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    "Sayurala" attends IDEX 2019 Featured

    February 21, 2019
    &quot;Sayurala&quot; attends IDEX 2019

    Sri Lanka Navy Ship "Sayurala" arrived at the Port of Mina Zayid in Abu Dhabi to attend the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) - 2019 on Saturday (16 February). "Sayurala" is attending IDEX since participating at the recently concluded "AMAN-2019" Multinational Naval Exercise in Karachi, Pakistan, last week.

    The biennial International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) commenced at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday (17). IDEX is the only international defence exhibition and conference in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defence. It is scheduled to be over on Thursday (21)

    « Ports Authority partners with Ironman 70.3 Colombo
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2