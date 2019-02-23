Samantha Power here for Mangala’s 30 years in politics commemoration

Diplomat, academic and human rights advocate Ambassador Samantha Power who served the Barack Obama Administration for eight years will deliver the keynote address at a special commemorative event to mark Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s 30 years in politics, next week.Samantha Power known for fearlessly blending her deep academic knowledge with compelling moral reasoning to become a human rights champion will speak at an event on Thursday, February 28 from 3 p.m onwards at the BMICH.

Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera will be marking 30 glorious years in politics as an astute and unsullied politician who has always served his country first. The event will be graced by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe.

Ambassador Power served as the 28th U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, and was a member of President Obama’s Cabinet. Obama has called her “one of our foremost thinkers on foreign policy.” At the UN, she rallied member nations to oppose Russian aggression in Ukraine, negotiated sanctions against North Korea, lobbied to secure the release of political prisoners, helped to cripple ISIS’s financial networks and helped to guide a coalition to end the Ebola crisis in Africa.