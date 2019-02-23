President wants complete Uma Oya Project by August

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena today instructed relevant authorities to complete the construction of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development project by August this year and provide its benefits to the people.About 92 projects of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development project have been completed by now and the President instructed the engineers in charge of the project to expedite the remaining work on the project.

The President yesterday (22) made an inspection visit to look into the progress of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project .The Uma Oya project, the largest multipurpose project in the country, is being implemented with an investment of US $ 535 million.The President also inspected the underground power plant being constructed under the Uma Oya Multipurpose Project. The power plant, which will add 120 MW of power to the national grid is near completion.

The Uma Oya Multipurpose Project is to provide irrigation water for the Maha season to 5000 acres of lands in the Dry Zone of the South and South West as well as to replenish about 300 small reservoirs in Moneragala and Wellawaya areas.The multi-purpose project involves the construction of two reservoirs on tributaries of the Uma Oya, which flows down from central hills and join the Mahaweli River, and one tunnel on the Uma Oya to divert water to the power generator further downstream.