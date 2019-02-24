Leaders congratulate cricket team for Test series win

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Sri Lanka cricketer team on the historic Test victory against South Africa at their home, a first for a team from the Asian subcontinent.Sri Lanka with a new captain and an inexperienced team today whitewashed South Africa 2-0 with an eight-wicket victory in the second and final Test in Port Elizabeth on third day.

President Sirisena in a congratulatory message offered his warmest wishes to the team who made Sri Lanka the first Asian country to win a Test series in South Africa.The President thanked the first-time captain Dimuth Karunaratna and his team for the "distinguished milestone recording a new chapter in the Test Cricket history."

The President wished the team strength, courage and good luck to go forward with a new life to achieve such extraordinary victories for the Motherland.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe speaking at a ceremony held in Badulla today also congratulated the Sri Lanka team for their excellent performance.

Taking to Twitter Minister of Sports, Harin Fernando thanked the team for keeping the promise and Sri Lanka Cricket Alive.