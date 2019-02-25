Programme on conservation of Buddhist Viharayas - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called on Malwatte Mahanayake, Most Ven. Tibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayake Thera at the Malwatte Viharaya in Kandy and received his blessings yesterday.A programme will be drawn up soon to minimise problems arising between Viharadhipathi’s and the Department of Archaeology during conservation of Buddhist Viharayas in the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The Prime Minister disclosed this to the media after he called on the Most Ven. Tibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayake Thera at the Malwatte Viharaya in Kandy and received his blessings on February 24 morning.The Prime Minister said he discussed these issues with the Mahanayake Thera during his visit. He said the envisaged programme would be formulated in consultation with the Minister of Cultural Affairs, State Minister Lucky Jayawardena, Parliamentarian Range Bandara, Kandy Mayor Kesara Senanayake and Patha Dumbara UNP organiser Thilina Bandara Tennakoon were also present on the occasion.

