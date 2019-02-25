UN Human Rights Council meeting begins today

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold its fortieth regular session from 25 February to 22 March 2019 in the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.The session will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, 25 February under the presidency of Ambassador Coly Seck of Senegal, with key statements delivered by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres; United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet; the President of the United Nations General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés; and the Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis.

A three-day high-level segment will follow the session opening, during which senior officials from more than 90 States and international and regional organizations will highlight human rights issues of national and international interest and concern.The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will present her annual report to the Council on 6 March, to be followed by an interactive discussion with States and non-governmental organizations the following day. Thematic and country reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Office of the High Commissioner, and the Secretary-General will also be presented, including reports or oral briefings on Colombia, Cyprus, Guatemala, Honduras, Iran, Venezuela and Yemen, and on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

On 25 February, the Council will hold a high-level discussion on human rights mainstreaming that will examine human rights in the light of multilateralism, on 26 February it will examine the question of human rights violations related to the use of the death penalty in the context of its biennial high-level discussion on the issue, while on 15 March, it will commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination with a debate on the mitigation and countering of rising nationalist populism and extreme supremacist ideologies.The Council will review over 120 reports on a wide range of issues presented by more than 35 human rights experts.