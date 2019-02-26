Minister pledges to uphold integrity of media

Non-Cabinet Media Minister Ruwan Wijewardene yesterday said he would ensure the professional dignity of all media personnel and be committed to the enhancement of the media sector in the country.Saying the media sector deserves more recognition, Minister Wijewardene said he will make sure that all necessary allocations for the sector are duly made.

The government will provide necessary facilities for media personnel to maintain standards of professionalism, he said. Minister Wijewardene was speaking after assuming duties as the newly sworn-in Media Minister at the Ministry premises yesterday morning.

Ministers P. Harrison and Ajith P. Perera and UNP MP Professor Ashubodha Marasinghe who were present at the ceremony commended President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for the decision to appoint Wijewardene as the Media Minister. The heads of government media and supporters of the Minister were also present on the occasion.

Minister Wijewardene said he will make it his responsibility to ensure the integrity of the media, while securing media freedom. The media exists to transmit correct information to the public and secure democracy in a state, he said.

“When Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed my name to take up this position, he had discussed it with a group of persons. So when the rumours started to circulate, many people contacted me and requested me not to accept this position. Most of them said this is a position where one would only receive blame and not credit. However, I am here to take up this challenge and serve all media to the best of my ability,” Minister Wijewardene said.

Professor Marasinghe, extending his good wishes to the new Media Minister, said he has taken up an extremely challenging task. “Now that he is our Media Minister, he shall also become our government’s spokesperson, which is definitely a challenging job. I believe that after a very long time, we have got the best person to take up this position,” the UNP MP said.

“Social media played a decisive role in 2015 to topple the then government. By 2020, we will have 5G technology in the country. When we get it, we will be able to broadcast the Olympic Games in Japan live at Sugathadasa Stadium. When we get 5G technology, anybody can start a TV channel. Since both the Media and Digital Infrastructure Ministers are present here, I would like to highlight the importance of these two sectors working closely in the future,” he said.

Minister Ajith P. Perera speaking at the ceremony said people have waited long to have a Media Minister who is well versed in the subject he is responsible for.

“He has media in his very DNA. He is patient, decisive and has a very good understanding as to what he is to deal with.”

“I believe that he will take sustainable long-term decisions for the betterment of the government and the country. Just as much as all political and policy decisions of my Ministry are taken by me, Minister Wijewardene will be the person who will be solely responsible for the Media Ministry. Other than the President and the Prime Minister, there will not be anyone above him in his capacity as the Media Minister,” Minister Perera said.

