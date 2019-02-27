Ensure stability of entire region: SL tells India, Pakistan

India and Pakistan should act in a manner that ensures the security, peace and stability of the entire region, the Government of Sri Lanka said today.Issuing a statement on Pulwama terrorist attack and subsequent air strikes by India on Balakot, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the recent developments following the attack.

“Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the recent developments following the brutal terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, India. As a country that has suffered from the scourge of terrorism for nearly three decades, Sri Lanka has unequivocally condemned this terrorist attack in Pulwama and stands firmly by the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” it said.

It said Sri Lanka strongly supports peace and stability in the South Asia region and all endeavours towards the diffusion of tensions, including the resolution of bilateral problems through dialogue and building confidence.

“In this context, Sri Lanka requests India and Pakistan to act in a manner that ensures the security, peace and stability of the entire region,” it said.