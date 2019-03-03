President praises the great service rendered by Air Force

President Maithripala Sirisena lauded the immense services rendered by the Air Force during the last 68 years. “The Sri Lanka Air Force, demonstrating its specific skills, weakened the enemy by attacking them directly when the Army and Navy were facing difficult situations in the operation to eradicate LTTE terrorism in the last few decades”, he said..The President made these remarks participating at the 68th anniversary celebrations of the Air Force at Hingurakgoda Air Base.The President, who was welcomed by the Air Force Officers according to military traditions,was escorted by them to the main stage. President Sirisena presented colours to two Flying Sqads of the Air Force.

The President also expressed his satisfaction over the high standards and the quality of theservices of Air force. The President recalled with honour the war heroes who sacrificed theirlives for our Motherland and those who were disabled. He also paid his tribute to therelatives of the War Heroes for their great service to the country.President Sirisena further said that the Sri Lanka Air Force did an excellent service toprotect the sea boundaries of the country and has earned the respect for fulfilling their duties trustworthy with a great commitment during the past few decades.

The President said that he believes in the future too, the officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force would fulfill their duties regarding the national security in a similar manner with the guidance of the Commander of the Air Force. He also pledged to provide required new technology and facilities to fulfill their duties in a perfectly satisfactory manner.Commander of Defence Services Admiral Ravi Wijegunaratne,Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Army Commander officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force and other forces participated in the event.