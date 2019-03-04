First Buddhist Congress in North

The Northern Province Governor has taken the initiative in this regard, which would pave the way for a better understanding, reconciliation and peaceful co-existence between all communities. This will also help strengthen religions amity among all sections of society.The Sangha Samuluwa, a proposal from the Northern Province Governor has the blessings of the Maha Sangha and Buddha Sasana Minister Gamini Jayawickrema Perera.
The Buddhist Congress organisers expect to see the participation of atleast 50 leading Buddhist clergy at the Congress.Steps will also be taken to renovate and reconstruct Buddhist Temples and provide protection to Buddhist sites of historical importance.