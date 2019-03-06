Sri Lanka will mark the International Women's Day this year at a national ceremony to be held at 9 am on March 8th under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Measures have been taken to hold the national ceremony to celebrate the Women's Day at the Salgado grounds in Anuradhapura with the participation of Minister of Women and Children Affairs Chandrani Bandara and other ministers and parliamentarians.

This national celebration will be held under the theme "A smart woman for a Better World" and over 6,000 women are expected to participate.In parallel to the main national event, a market with 100 stalls and a trade show displaying the products of women entrepreneurs and a clinic for women will also be held on the 7th and 8th of this month at the Salgado stadium in Anuradhapura. The marketing fair showcasing the products of self-employed women will be opened on March 7 and continue until the 8th.

Parallel to the International Women's Day, projects to uplift the economic situation of women will be implemented at divisional secretariat level.The Sri Lanka Army will also hold a special concert on the 8th, Anuradhapura Government Agent R. M. Wanninayake said.

