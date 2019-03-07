April Pledge to wipeout drugs

Sri Lanka will take the Bak Maha Divuruma (April Pledge) on April 3 with the aim of wiping out the drug menace in the country, President Maithripala Sirisena announced.Schoolchildren from around the country, government servants and private sector employees will join this programme, the President said.The main ceremony of taking this pledge against drugs will be held on April 3, at 8 am at the Independence Square and the ceremony will conclude in less than 30 minutes.The President said schoolchildren are expected to take this pledge at their morning assemblies while government servants will take the pledge at their work places.

“Members of Parliament are also expected to take this pledge”, he said.“Arrangements have been made to launch a series of programmes against drugs under the Sujatha Daruwa programme at district level targeting youth in the 17 to 30 age group”, he said.“The youth will be educated on the dangers of the drug menace and its consequences, usage and the need for environment conservation through this programme”, he said.

Programmes aimed at eradication, prevention and control of the drug menace will be implemented under the President’s supervision have gained results and several shortcomings must be reversed to gain a steady progress.The President was addressing media institution heads and newspaper editors at the President’s House yesterday.Northern Province Governor Dr.Suren Raghavan was also present.

He commended the anti narcotics units, the STF, the Customs and Coast Conservation officials who had detected massive amounts of narcotic drugs though they do not have hi-tech equipment to detect them.The President said that these officials faced difficulty in conducting raids as they don’t have modern equipment. “They will make more progress in the eradication of the drug menace in the country, if these shortcomings are rectified,” he said.

He said that the foreign countries began their hunt for drug smugglers and peddlers after being fully equipped with high-tech equipment. “I had the opportunity to inspect how hi-tech equipment are used by Singapore and Philippines in their drug prevention campaign during my state visits to these countries,” he said.He said quotations have been called for the purchase of hi-tech equipment from the United States and Israel worth over US$ 10 to 15 million to detect drugs and these equipment will be useful to prevent the smuggling of illicit drugs to Sri Lanka by sea and air.

The President added that the Treasury had agreed to make allocations for the purchase of these equipment despite the present economic constraints.President Maithripala Sirisena said that the country will be made free from moonshine before the next Vesak Full Moon day.He said the police department has been given three months to end this menace which is rampant in rural areas.“All police stations in the country have been directed to end this menace in their areas within this time frame”, he said.