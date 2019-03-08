Heat weather warning revised for fourteen districts

The Department of Meteorology today issued a heat weather advisory for tomorrow, warning people in 14 districts to be extremely cautious of the hot weather.According to the heat advisory issued by the department, the 14 districts are Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Kurunegala, Monaragala, Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota.

The department warned that those living in these areas should avoid venturing outside too much in the next few days, particularly in the morning hours as heat strokes, cramps and heat exhaustion were some of the after effects that could occur if precautions were not taken.Several areas including Matale, Gampaha, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle and Matara would also experience dry weather and residents were warned to take extra precautions when being out in the open in these areas as well.