PM visited ‘Does She Travel Safe?’ at Town Hall Grounds

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the public installation ‘Does She Travel Safe?’ at Town Hall Grounds, an initiative by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Colombo Municipal Council, to raise awareness on sexual harassment in public transport. The audio-visual installation features real stories of women and girls who have faced such incidents in Sri Lanka. Since the opening of the installation, hundreds of people have gathered to view the exhibit and to participate in interactive sessions for bus drivers, bus conductors, school students, and the general public.Prof Maithree Wickremasinghe and Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake were present.