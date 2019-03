Mannar Magistrate T. Saravanarajah today ordered to suspend the excavations at the Mannar mass grave site until further notice.Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) Saminda Rajapaksa said they would withdraw from the site following the court order.

He said the excavation officers are scheduled to meet the Magistrate on April 20 and a decision on future action would be taken during the meeting.The carbon dating report from the Beta Analytic Institute of Florida, US, earlier revealed that the skeletal remains found in the mass grave date back to a period between 1499 and 1719 AD.